‘UPPCL compensating user for excess solar power production’

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) on Sunday said it was providing the facility of net metering and net billing to solar power consumers to promote green energy in the state.

Employees walk to inspect panels at the Welspun Solar Energy Ltd. solar power project near Bhagwanpura, Madhya Pradesh, India, on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2014. Photographer: Vivek Prakash/Bloomberg (For representation)

“Net metering is available for domestic and agriculture consumers while net billing can be availed by any consumer using solar power,” UPPCL chairman M Devraj said. He added, “Interested consumers can apply on their own on the corporation’s website after registering themselves there.”

Net metering and net billing are methods used to compensate a consumer for the excess solar energy the user sends to the utility’s grid.

The key difference between the two compensation methods is energy metering compensates a consumer at the retail rate whereas net billing compensates at the wholesale rate, the former being more advantageous to a consumer.

“In both the methods, solar power produced by consumers is adjusted into the grid power they consume and if the solar power is surplus, the same is adjusted into bills at the rate fixed by the regulator,” Devraj added.

He said consumers who had opted for net metering and net billing could generate their bills through the website, apart from getting the same done through meter readers or at billing counters.

