UPPCL red-flags demand for tariff reduction

The UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) has urged the regulator not to consider the demand for reducing the existing tariff to adjust the amount overcharged from consumers as the matter is pending before the Appellate Tribunal For Electricity (APTEL) for adjudication, people familiar with the development said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The UPPCL request has come ahead of the tariff revision exercise for 2022-23 from June 21.

The UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC), in its order five years ago, had observed that till 2017-18 the discoms realised an additional revenue of ₹13,337 crore from consumers by projecting the losses more than what they were actually found during true-ups.

The commission had suggested the UPPCL should either lower the tariff at one go or adjust the amount in monthly bills.

According to UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avadhesh Verma, who has consistently demanded lowering tariff to adjust the amount overcharged from consumers, said that the total amount had now reached ₹22045 crore because of interest payable on the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Verma’s demand, the UPERC, had earlier sought, a reply from the UPPCL.

Verma said the UPPCL could not stop the UPERC from considering his demand on the plea the former had challenged the commission’s order in the APTEL.

“The APTEL had not stayed the UPERC’s order or passed any other instructions to it,” Verma said demanding the UPERC to do justice to consumers by getting its own order implemented.

“The commission should either lower the tariff at one go or lower every year for next few years till the ₹22045 crore are adjusted to consumers,” he demanded. He said he would raise the issue in the public hearing on June 21.