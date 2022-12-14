Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP Police communication wing to get 32 crore stimulus

Published on Dec 14, 2022 12:34 AM IST

The official said 1,680 wireless public address systems were set up at different sensitive spots across the state

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The communication and wireless wing of the police department is set to get a 32 crore fillip from the state government. The amount will be used to upgrade the existing communication devices with the latest technologies. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had recently stressed strengthening the police communication network.

An official note by the state home department read that principal secretary (home) Sanjay Prasad on Tuesday held a high-level meeting at Lok Bhawan in this regard. He observed the existing analogue communication system at 33 districts had been converted into digital communication in the past five years. Digitisation in the remaining districts will be completed by 2024, he added.

The official said 1,680 wireless public address systems were set up at different sensitive spots across the state during these years. He said police control rooms in districts have been linked with UP 112. He said UP ranks fifth in communication network digitisation that was initiated across the country in 2017.

