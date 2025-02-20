UPPSC starts PCS-2025 application process, notification issued

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Thursday issued its detailed notification for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2025, commonly known as PCS-2025, and Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) Services Examination-2025. The last date for receipt of exam fee in bank and submission of online application is March 24. (HT file)

The commission notification on its official website— https://uppsc.up.nic.in/ also marked the start of the online application process for these recruitment exams, said UPPSC officials aware of the development.

“As per the advertisement/notification, the last date for receipt of examination fee in the bank and submission of online application for UPPSC PCS-2025 and ACF/RFO-2025 is March 24 and the last date for fee reconciliation and correction/modification in submitted online application is April 2,” said UPPSC secretary Ashok Kumar.

As per the UPPSC exam calendar, PCS (Pre)-2025 is scheduled to be held on October 12. The commission would issue a separate notification for the benefit of the candidates in this regard soon.

This time, the least number of posts has been declared as compared to the last seven years at the time of advertisement, claim aspirants. Due to this, those preparing for PCS are disappointed, they add. However, the number of posts may increase by the time the results come with last-minute adjustments of vacant posts.

A total of 200 posts are on offer in the advertisement of PCS-2025. Currently, the recruitment of PCS-2024 is going on and the candidates are waiting for the results of preliminary examination held on December 22, 2024. For PCS-2024, 220 posts were declared at the time of advertisement.

Likewise, advertisements were issued for 173 posts in PCS-2023 though subsequently the number of posts had increased to 291. In PCS-2021, 400 posts were declared while the number of posts had increased to 628 even as in 2020, 200 posts were declared but later the number had increased to 487.

In PCS-2019, 300 posts were declared but by the time the final results came, the number of posts had increased to 453. In PCS-2018, the maximum 988 posts were declared. In terms of number of posts, the recruitment of 2018 was dubbed the biggest UP PCS recruitment till date.

The commission has not yet received the requisition for the vacant posts of ACF/RFO. After receiving the requisition, it will be included in the examination.