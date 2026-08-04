UPPSC to recruit 1,154 asst profs for medical colleges

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is set to begin the recruitment process for 1,154 assistant professor posts in government medical colleges across the state. The official advertisement is likely to be issued in September.

UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj. (HT file)

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The state medical education department has already informed the Commission about the vacancies and the process for issuing the recruitment notification is underway, a senior official aware of the development said.

The recruitment is expected to help bridge the shortage of teaching faculty in government medical colleges and strengthen medical education in Uttar Pradesh.

Besides the medical education vacancies, the Commission has also received a requisition for recruitment to 111 assistant engineer (AE) posts under the engineering services and more than 40 posts under various categories of the agriculture services.

Recruitment to 174 livestock officer posts is proposed to begin later this month. Advertisements are also expected this month for 65 professor posts in the homoeopathy department, seven professor posts in the Unani department and 28 professor posts in the ayurveda department.

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{{^usCountry}} The Commission has also been informed about 80 vacancies for the review officer (RO) and assistant review officer (ARO) cadre. Recruitment advertisements are likely to be issued soon for 25 sports officer posts in the directorate of sports and 43 scientific officer posts in the police department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Commission has also been informed about 80 vacancies for the review officer (RO) and assistant review officer (ARO) cadre. Recruitment advertisements are likely to be issued soon for 25 sports officer posts in the directorate of sports and 43 scientific officer posts in the police department. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the UPPSC has invited online applications for 37 posts across three recruitments. A short notification has been issued for the Architect Assistant Examination-2026 (14 posts), Property Manager Examination-2026 (11 posts) and Microbiologist Examination-2026 (12 posts).

Candidates can submit online applications and pay the examination fee till September 3, while the last date for correction of application forms and fee reconciliation is September 10. Applicants must be between 21 and 40 years of age as on July 1, in accordance with the eligibility criteria specified in the notification.

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