UP’s active Covid case count crosses 1,000-mark

LUCKNOW Active Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 1,000-mark on Friday, after a gap of 36 days, as 188 more people tested positive in the past 24 hours and 123 recovered from the infection.

“There are 1,044 active Covid cases in the state at present,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement. Majority of the active cases were in home isolation and had no/ mild symptoms.

On March 16, the state had 1,059 active cases under treatment and the figure rose to 924 the next day. Active cases kept falling until April second week when the rise trend came again.

Till now, UP had tested 110365223 Covid samples, reported 2072455 cases and 23,502 deaths among patients. In the past 24 hours, 1,13,394 Covid tests were conducted. The 24-hour positivity rate was 0.16%, said officials.

Gautam Buddha Nagar reported 108 fresh cases, Ghaziabad 38, Lucknow 10, Prayagraj 5, Bulandshahr 4, Meerut and Agra 2 each, according to the data from the state health department.

“The recovery rate in the state is 98.81%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors. Fourteen districts had zero active Covid cases in the state, according to the data.

Among total active cases, Gautam Buddha Nagar accounted for 569, Ghaziabad 189, Lucknow 67 and Meerut 20.

STATE TALLY

Date---------tests---------new cases

April 14 111314 90

April 15 104541 108

April 16 73881 106

April 17 91032 135

April 18 83864 115

April 19 98956 163

April 20 113385 170

April 21 114982 205

April 22 113394 188