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UP’s credit-deposit ratio crosses 60%, but five districts remain below 40%

Data from the State-Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), the apex forum for coordinating banking and development programmes in the state, shows a steady improvement in lending trends. In Uttar Pradesh, Bank of Baroda serves as the SLBC convenor and regularly reviews performance, financial inclusion and credit expansion.

Updated on: Apr 23, 2026 08:42 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Even as banking activity in Uttar Pradesh gathers pace, five districts — Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Pratapgarh, Ballia and Unnao — continue to lag in credit disbursal, with their credit-deposit (CD) ratio remaining below 40%.

The report submitted by the SLBC to the state government shows that the state’s CD ratio improved from 59.56% in September 2025 to 60.39% in December 2025. (For representation)

In contrast, the state’s overall CD ratio rose to 60.39% in the December 2025 quarter, up from 59.56% in September, surpassing the 60% benchmark. A healthy CD ratio, a key indicator of how much of a bank’s deposits are deployed as loans, typically ranges between 60% and 80%.

Data from the State-Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), the apex forum for coordinating banking and development programmes in the state, shows a steady improvement in lending trends. In Uttar Pradesh, Bank of Baroda serves as the SLBC convenor and regularly reviews performance, financial inclusion and credit expansion.

The report submitted by the SLBC to the state government shows that the state’s CD ratio improved from 59.56% in September 2025 to 60.39% in December 2025.

December 2025 quarterly report

Ayodhya: 36.84%

Azamgarh: 38.00%

Pratapgarh: 38.85%

Ballia: 35.29%

Unnao: 33.37%

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP’s credit-deposit ratio crosses 60%, but five districts remain below 40%
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP’s credit-deposit ratio crosses 60%, but five districts remain below 40%
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