Growth track: Green light to SCR formation, Lucknow Metro expansion

LUCKNOW The state cabinet on Tuesday gave a major push to development in the state capital ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, approving the proposal related to the formation of the Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region on the lines of the NCR and other regional development authorities. It also gave nod to Lucknow Metro’s expansion with 11.165-km-long East-west corridor from Charbagh to Vasantkunj that would be constructed at a cost of ₹5801.05 crore by June 30, 2027. Recognising the necessity for organised growth within the state capital region, particularly in the districts like Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Hardoi, Sitapur and Unnao, which neighbour Lucknow, there has been a long-standing demand to curtail unplanned development. (File Photo)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that gave a go-ahead to the draft Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region and other Regional Development Authority Ordinance 2024 that would be promulgated to set up the SCR and other regional development authority for coordination and expeditious development of the area under its purview.

Notably, recognising the necessity for organised growth within the state capital region, particularly in the districts like Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Hardoi, Sitapur and Unnao, which neighbour Lucknow, there has been a long-standing demand to curtail unplanned development. The primary aim is to foster planned development akin to the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), an official release stated.

Briefing media persons, finance minister Suresh Khanna said the Charbagh to Vasantkunj corridor will have 4.286-km elevated and 6.879-km underground route with 12 stations, including five elevated and seven underground stations.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had made an amended Detailed Project Report for the east-west corridor available to Lucknow Metro in September 2022. Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) will implement Phase 1B of Lucknow Metro that now has operations from Munshipulia to Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport, Lucknow. The Centre and the state government will share the cost on 50:50 basis on equity sharing model.

Khanna said the regional development authority would work out regional development plan in coordination with respective development authorities, corporations and different government departments. It will ensure development of private and public sector infrastructure in the whole area and lead to the creation of employment opportunities.

The state cabinet also approved a proposal for the construction of a new building for General Surgery department at King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, on EPC mode at a cost of ₹377.79 crore. The new building to be constructed on 9.62-acre area will bring teaching, training and medical facilities under one roof.

The ENT department will use the new building, said an official press release.

The state cabinet also gave nod to a proposal for administrative and financial sanction of construction of four-lane and beautification of outer ring road from Raitha underpass to PM Mitra Park (14,280 km) and broadening and beautification of two-lane IIM-Lucknow to outer ring road Raitha underpass road (8.400 km). It approved an estimated cost of ₹409.39 crore for the project.