U.P.’s mega plantation drive begins today

The mega plantation drive in Uttar Pradesh will start on Tuesday with the plantation of 25 crore saplings while another 10 crore will be planted by August 15. Once they grow up, these trees will be enough to provide oxygen for the people of the state and will also fulfil 80% of UP’s carbon sequestration target till 2030.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will plant a sapling in Karvi Range in Chitrakoot while governor Anandiben Patel and minister of state for forests and climate change, KP Malik, will plant a sapling at Kukrail forest in Lucknow. The state’s ministers and MPs will participate in the drive and plant a sapling in each of the 75 districts.

Chief secretary DS Mishra planted a sapling at Eldeco Saubhagyam in a programme organised by Lok Bharti and he will participate in the plantation drive at the Eco Garden on July 5.

Uttar Pradesh has divided this year’s plantation drive into four parts beginning July 5, with a special focus upon developing ‘Shakti Vans’ dedicated to women empowerment. Shakti Vans will be established in each of the 75 districts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On July 5 a total 25-crore saplings will be planted. Another 5 crore plants (2.5 crore on each day) will be planted on July 6 and July 7. On August 15, the state will plant 5 crore more saplings to mark Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav under which 75 saplings will specially be planted in each Gram panchayat.

“A grown-up tree provides 82,420 litres of oxygen while an individual requires 550 litres of oxygen per day. The oxygen generated by these saplings, when they grow big enough, will meet the (oxygen) needs of over 14 crore individuals,” forest minister Arun K Saxena had said in a press conference on June 30, announcing the plantation drive.

According to the State of Forest Report 2021, 9.23% of the state’s area has forest cover. In 2013, it was 8.82%. The state government has now set a target to enhance this area to 15%.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The drive will help sequestering nearly 18.55 million tonnes of carbon dioxide by 2030. Uttar Pradesh will be planting 175 crore saplings in the next five years. This will result in sequestration of 72 million tonnes of carbon dioxide thus achieving nearly 80% of UP’s carbon sequestration target aimed till 2030, said B Prabhakar, additional mission director, Vriksharopan Jan Andolan-2022, in a press statement on Monday.

Under the plantation drive different types of forests including Amrut Van, Shakti Van, Bal Van, Yuva Van, Nagar Van and food forests will be developed to connect people with forests and motivate them to protect greenery.

“We as individuals can also plant a sapling and take care of it until it grows. This will be our own contribution towards the environment for improving oxygen level,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}