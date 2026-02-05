UP’s sarus count up by 634 in a year

LUCKNOW: The population of sarus cranes in the state has gone up by 634 or 3.1% in a year, as per a government census conducted across 68 forest divisions of Uttar Pradesh. (For representation)

The winter census report, which was shared on Wednesday, showed that the population of the state bird rose from 19,994 last year to 20,628.

The Etawah forest division has the highest 3,304 sarus cranes; 10 other divisions reported populations exceeding 500. “Nearly 10,000 citizens participated in the winter census programme,” said Anuradha Vemuri, principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife).

The statewide sarus census is conducted twice annually— in summers and winters. In 2023, the sarus population stood at 19,196, which increased to 19,994 in 2024. In the current winter census, their number rose further to 20,628, according to the statistics shared by the state government.

After Etawah, Mainpuri has the highest 2,899 sarus cranes, followed by Auraiya (1,283), Shahjahanpur (1,078), Gorakhpur (950), Kannauj (826), Kanpur Dehat (777), Hardoi (752), Siddharthnagar (736) and Sant Kabir Nagar (701).

In 29 forest divisions, the population is between 100 and 500: Raebareli (480), Sitapur (452), Unnao (385), Bareilly (380), Sohagibarwa (378), Barabanki (345), Banda (270), Firozabad (258), Basti (224), Amethi (181), Aligarh (177), Bijnor (174), Gautam Buddh Nagar (169), South Kheri (168), National Chambal (167), Sultanpur (162), Kanpur (156), Bahraich and Farrukhabad (150 each), Mathura (135), Kasganj (128), Fatehpur (127), Etah (119), Badaun (115), Shravasti (109), Gonda (108), Chitrakoot (106) and Deoria (105).

In 29 others, fewer than 100 sarus population was recorded during the winter census. They are Pilibhit Social Forestry (98), Hamirpur (95), Sohelwa (88), Ayodhya (82), Kushinagar (64), Hathras (62), Ambedkar Nagar (59), Meerut (51), Moradabad (50), North Kheri (46), Bulandshahr (42), Kaushambi (40), Lalitpur (39), Awadh (38), Muzaffarnagar (32), Pratapgarh (31), Katarniaghat (28), Mahoba and Sambhal (25 each), Agra (24), Najibabad (18), Orai (15), Prayagraj (14), Azamgarh (12), Jaunpur (8), Mau (6), Palia (5), Rampur (4) and Hapur (2).

“The recently concluded winter census has shown a significant increase in the population of the state bird. Prior to the census, forest department personnel surveyed sarus-dominated habitats and identified key areas,” added Vemuri.