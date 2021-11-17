UP’s smart cities: Unified command centre for 16 cities being set up in Lucknow

The Integrated Command Control Centres (ICCC) of other smart cities of the state will be set up in the state capital itself. This will save the state treasury crores of rupees, required to set up a command centre in any smart city.

This centre will help improve traffic flow, pick up traffic violations and control pollution in these cities, besides a host of other services and utilities.

On the request of the urban development department, IIT Kanpur has reviewed the detailed project report of the unified command centre and given its green signal. The upcoming centre will be one of the largest cloud-based command centre of Northern India.

Indramani Tripathi, special secretary urban development department, said, “There are 10 smart cities declared by the Centre, while the state government has named seven cities of state as smart cities.”

Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Shahjahanpur, Meerut, Firozabad, Mathura, and Ghaziabad have been declared smart cities by state government, while Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Aligarh, Jhansi, Bareli, Saharanpur, and Moradabad figure on the list of smart cities announced by the centre.

“The ICCC of Lucknow was built at a cost of ₹150 crore in Lalbagh, which included the cost of the building along with other infrastructure. We have the building of the directorate of urban local bodies on Sultanpur Road, where we will create the infrastructure of the unified command centre, but this time the cost will be around ₹25 crore for the remaining (16) smart cities. We hope to start this centre in December,” Tripathi said.

“The unified command centre will have advanced integrations, visualisation, in addition to incident-management for peacetime as well as emergency situations. It will help in integration of various smart elements such as smart street lights, environment sensors, city surveillance, intelligent traffic management system, solar power system, e-governance, e-health, house tax collection, complaint portal, GIS system, etc,” he said.

