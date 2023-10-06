UP’s three railway stations rechristened after Hindu deities

LUCKNOW Three railway stations in UP’s Pratapgarh district - Pratapgarh Junction, Antu station and Bishnathganj station - have been rechristened, the Northern Railway (NR) announced.

The new names are after the deities associated with these places. The name change will give a new identity to the religious places here and the number of tourists will also increase, said railways officials. (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pratapgarh Junction will now be known as Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh Junction, Antu station as Chandika Devi Dham Antu while BishnathGanj station will be known as Shanidev Dham BishnathGanj station, stated a press release by NR.

The new names are after the deities associated with these places.

The name change will give a new identity to the religious places here and the number of tourists will also increase, said railways officials.

Before this, the names of Mughalsarai and Jhansi railway stations were also changed to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay in 2020 and Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station in 2021, respectively.

“The new station codes of the three stations have also been changed from PBH to MBDP (Pratapgarh Junction), ANTU to MCDA (Antu) and BTJ to SBTJ (BishnathGanj),” added Rekha Sharma, senior divisional commercial manager, NR, Lucknow division in her statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is to inform the general public that with immediate effect, the name of Pratapgarh Junction, Antu and Bishnathganj railway stations located in the Lucknow division of NR have been changed,” she informed.

The officials are preparing to change these names on the boards in a special ceremony on October 13.

In April, orders to change the names of these stations were issued by the central government. But due to the big letters in the names of the stations, the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), the IT unit of the railways, had difficulty in creating the codes. After this, a letter was sent to the home ministry for changes in the codes. After getting permission from there, now new codes have also been made.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!