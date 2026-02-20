UPSDM expands free skill training to govt-aided schools

Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission (UPSDM) has thrown open its flagship programme, Project Praveen, to government-aided secondary schools, offering free vocational training in emerging trades including solar panel installation, to nearly 3,000 additional students. Enrolment set to close by March 30. Training session of students underway at a government-run secondary school in Phulpur area of Prayagraj (HT Photo)

Officials from the state secondary education department said the scheme, which initially covered only government-run secondary schools, has now been extended to government-aided institutions as well. The expansion follows a government order issued on February 9, 2026.

The programme, designed to foster self-employment and entrepreneurship alongside formal education, covers students in Classes 9 to 11, offering 250 hours of specialised skill training.

In Prayagraj district alone, 23 government-aided schools have been brought under the programme, with 2,870 students set to receive free training this year. Thirteen institutions have been selected to conduct the 250-hour sessions across multiple trades, said Abhishek Shukla, district manager of the UPSDM.

The selected trades include information technology, healthcare, and, for the first time, green jobs. The new green jobs component will train students in solar panel installation and maintenance, reflecting growing demand for skilled professionals in the renewable energy sector. Green jobs broadly refer to roles in environmental protection, sustainability, and ecological restoration, spanning sectors such as renewable energy, waste management, conservation, and green construction.

Four government institutions in Prayagraj, covering urban and rural areas, were previously selected under the project. These include Government Inter College Prayagraj Sadar, Government Inter College Phulpur, Government Inter College Surubadalapur (Manda), and Mohabbat Ganj Government Higher Secondary School, where students are currently being trained in IT and automobile skills.

So far, 1,463 students from government schools in the district have completed skill development training under the programme. Enrolment for the newly included aided schools is targeted for completion by March 30, Shukla added.