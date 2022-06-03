UPSIDA clears land allotment to mega projects in 14 days

Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) has allotted land to mega projects within a short span of 14 days under the fast track policy of the state government.

It has allotted 24 acres of land to JK Paints and Coatings in Kosi Kotwan, Mathura. The company will invest ₹570 crore and will generate direct and indirect employment for 1,200 people.

The SLMG Beverages, a bottling subsidiary of the Coca-Cola Company, has been allotted 34 acres of land at Trishundi, Amethi district. It has proposed investment of ₹700 crore which will generate employment for 650 people.

The UPSIDA has ensured diversification of the industrial development in the state beyond Lucknow and Kanpur. These new hubs are Mathura in the west, Deoria in the east, Pilibhit in north and Chitrakoot in the south, said a UPSIDA .