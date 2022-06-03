Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UPSIDA clears land allotment to mega projects in 14 days
lucknow news

UPSIDA clears land allotment to mega projects in 14 days

The UPSIDA has ensured diversification of the industrial development in the state beyond Lucknow and Kanpur. These new hubs are Mathura in the west, Deoria in the east, Pilibhit in north and Chitrakoot in the south
(Pic for representation)
Published on Jun 03, 2022 12:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) has allotted land to mega projects within a short span of 14 days under the fast track policy of the state government.

It has allotted 24 acres of land to JK Paints and Coatings in Kosi Kotwan, Mathura. The company will invest 570 crore and will generate direct and indirect employment for 1,200 people.

The SLMG Beverages, a bottling subsidiary of the Coca-Cola Company, has been allotted 34 acres of land at Trishundi, Amethi district. It has proposed investment of 700 crore which will generate employment for 650 people.

The UPSIDA has ensured diversification of the industrial development in the state beyond Lucknow and Kanpur. These new hubs are Mathura in the west, Deoria in the east, Pilibhit in north and Chitrakoot in the south, said a UPSIDA .

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP