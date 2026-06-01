To ensure timely completion of development projects in industrial areas with all quality parameters intact, the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) has roped in RITES, a union government enterprise, for third-party inspection.

UPSIDA ropes in RITES for third-party inspection of projects

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The Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) is a premier Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Ministry of Railways, government of India.

During the inspection of seven major industrial areas in Ghaziabad, the chief executive officer of UPSIDA Vijay Kiran Anand directed RITES Limited to conduct detailed quality testing of development works.

It was also decided that sample and quality testing of construction works will be conducted in the presence of representatives of entrepreneurs’ organisations to ensure transparency and accountability.

On Saturday, the UPSIDA CEO inspected and reviewed development works in Kavi Nagar, Swadeshi Industrial Area, Bulandshahr Road Industrial Area, South Side GT Road, Lohamandi, Meerut Road Site-3 and Sahibabad industrial areas.

The third-party audit will be made more effective, pending development works be completed in a time-bound manner, and basic infrastructure be strengthened, said the UPSIDA CEO.

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{{^usCountry}} During the inspection and meeting with entrepreneurs, discussions were also held on expanding facilities like truck parking, development of parks, test labs, skill development centres and expo centres. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the inspection and meeting with entrepreneurs, discussions were also held on expanding facilities like truck parking, development of parks, test labs, skill development centres and expo centres. {{/usCountry}}

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“Strict action will be taken if any complaint is received regarding unfair demands or harassment of entrepreneurs by any officer or employee,” said the CEO.

He assured entrepreneurs that providing a transparent, accountable and industry-friendly environment for investment and industries in the state is among the top priorities of UPSIDA and the state government.

The CEO asserted that UPSIDA is also being made more accountable to promote ease of doing business, an investor-friendly environment and transparent administration.

Amid record investment proposals in the state and rapidly developing industrial infrastructure, the state government is also laying special emphasis on quality control and accountability, said the CEO.

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This is why the system of independent inspection of roads, drains, parking, common facilities and other infrastructure being developed in industrial areas is being strengthened, said UPSIDA.