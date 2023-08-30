UP conductor suspended for stopping bus for namaz found dead; family says suicide

AGRA: A 32-year-old conductor of Uttar Pradesh’s State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), who was suspended in June for halting the bus for a few minutes on the Delhi-Bareilly highway to let two passengers offer namaz, was found dead on the rail tracks near his village in Mainpuri on Monday, police said.

His family alleged that Mohit Yadav was driven to suicide by road transport corporation officials who took action against him for being helpful and without giving him an opportunity to explain

“We received information about a body lying on the rail track at about 8.30am on Monday and we swung into action. Villagers present identified the body as Mohit Yadav, a resident of Nagla Khushali village, about 500 metres from the spot where the body was found,” said Arvind Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) for Government Railway Police (GRP) at Mainpuri Railway Station.

Kumar said that no suicide note was found and Mohit Yadav’s family members indicated that he was hit by the train while crossing the railway track.

Mohit Yadav’s father Rajendra Singh said his son had left home in the village to go to their house in Ghiror town of Mainpuri. But he was found dead near Kosma railway station. “He lost his job for no fault of his,” Singh said, blaming officials for being excessively harsh on his son though he had committed no mistake.

Manoj Yadav said his brother Mohit, who was a conductor on contract at the UPSRTC’s Bareilly depot, told him that the bus was on its way to Delhi on June 3 when three passengers asked him to stop the bus near Kausambhi. Two of them wanted to offer namaz and the third, wanted to relieve himself.

“My brother allowed two of the Muslim passengers to offer ‘namaz’ while the bus was waiting for the passenger who had gone to relieve himself…. Some passenger in the bus made a video of the bus being stopped for ‘namaz’ and UPSRTC officials suspended my brother without giving him an opportunity to explain,” added Manoj Yadav.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

