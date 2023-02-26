UPSRTC to install washing plants at bus depots

LUCKNOW: The state transport corporation is adopting a zero-tolerance policy to ensure the safety and cleanliness of UPSRTC buses, as directed by state minister for transport Dayashankar Singh. New machinery will be installed at depots and regular inspections will be conducted. Washing plants and mini-cleaning systems will apply to corporation-owned as well as contracted buses and will include checking of the bus body condition, seats, mirrors, etc. (Pic for representation)

The minister has stated that automatic washing plants and manual arrangements have been made to ensure safety and cleanliness of buses at all depots. Moreover, nodal officers along with managing and additional managing directors will personally conduct regular inspections at bus stands and depots. Washing plants and mini-cleaning systems will apply to corporation-owned as well as contracted buses and will include checking of the bus body condition, seats, mirrors, etc.

It has also been decided by the corporation that should there be non-compliance with these rules, the defaulters will be fined, along with the regional officers who are responsible for overseeing the regularity and quality of these functions.

Besides this, a separate cleanliness programme is being run at bus stations in urban areas under the Swachch Bharat Mission.

The minister noted that the complaints or calls to the UPSRTC helplines were constantly monitored and reviewed by the managing director and punitive action was taken against the officers in question.