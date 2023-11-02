UPSRTC to issue travel passes to families of contract workers

The Uttar Pradesh State Roads Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) on Thursday announced that family members of contract employees will now receive travel passes on par with those previously provided to permanent employees.

According to a letter issued by the UPSRTC, a meeting was chaired by L Venkateshwarlu, the principal secretary of the transport corporation, in October to address this issue. However, these benefits will not be extended to personnel hired through third-party outsourcing or to retired personnel who are working on a contract basis.

Manoj Kumar, principal manager (miscellaneous), informed that this benefit includes two free family travel passes and three privilege ticket order (PTO) family travel passes.

“This provision will be extended to drivers and conductors employed on a direct contract basis within the UPSRTC, and employees working directly for the corporation in its workshops, just like regular employees,” he said. All regional service and assistant regional managers have been informed and instructed to implement the same at their depots.

