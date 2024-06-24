UPSRTC to replace 45% of its existing fleet with e-buses

LUCKNOW In a move to give a big push to e-mobility in the state, the UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will replace 45% of its existing fleet of 11,238 buses with electric buses during the current financial year, said officials. The tender will be opened on July 12 after a pre-bid meeting with bidders on July 1. (Pic for representation)

The government-owned transport corporation, according to them, has floated e-tender for the selection of agency/agencies for supply, operation and maintenance of 5,000 electric buses and allied electrical and civil infrastructure on revenue-sharing franchisee model.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

“The request for proposal (RFP) document detailing technical specifications of electric buses to be introduced has been uploaded on the corporation’s website, inviting competent companies to participate in the bidding process,” said a senior UPSRTC official.

The tender will be opened on July 12 after a pre-bid meeting with bidders on July 1.

The UPSRTC’s current fleet comprises 11,238 buses plying on 2,762 routes totaling a length of 7,68,065 km across the state, earning an average income of ₹16 crore per day.

“Now, 5,000 electric buses (around 45% of the total fleet) will replace diesel buses in 2024-25,” the official said.

As per the RFP document, the 5,000 e-buses proposed to be inducted into the fleet will operate from 20 bus depots under as many regions.

These depots/bus stations include Preetal Nagri (Moradabad), Old Bus Station (Bareilly), Farrukhabad (Etawah region), Baraut (Meerut), Prayag, Rath (Chitrakoot), Dr Ambedkar (Azamgarh), Kashi, Rapti Nagar (Gorakhpur), Hardoi, Gandhi Park (Aligarh), New Barabanki (Lucknow), Khatauli (Saharanpur), Azad Nagar (Kanpur), Agra Fort, Noida, Jhansi and Gonda.

The UPSRTC will provide suitable power supply lines, water connections at designated depots, wherever available and feasible.