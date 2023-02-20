UPSRTC to train bus drivers in soft skills

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will be arranging for counsellors to provide training in soft skills to bus drivers at the regional level.

Along with appointing trained professionals to improve the soft skills of drivers such as teaching them how to behave professionally and kindly with passengers, the state transport minister Dayashankar Singh has also ordered the officials to improve their driving skills as well, stated the press communique of the Corporation. The minister has further stressed on conducting regular health check-ups for the drivers.

“The minister has noted that since only one drivers’ training institute is active in Kanpur, it needs to be ensured that the drivers from other regions, especially rural areas are also imparted proper training,” stated the press release.

The minister also mentioned that bus drivers need to be prepared for the new technology that would be introduced in buses. Since more buses would be added to the state fleet, more drivers would need to be trained at a quicker rate, he said.

According to the press release, a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the chief general manager of UPSRTC, to encourage people from rural parts of the state to also apply for jobs as bus drivers. This is because drivers who work on contract, get their remuneration on per kilometre basis, which would automatically be less for those plying in rural areas.

