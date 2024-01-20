UPSRTC told to complete pending work before consecration

Transport minister Dayashankar Singh called for all UPSRTC (State Road Transport Corporation) employees to identify all remaining works ahead of the consecration, earlier this week. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The minister directed, “the work of painting, signage and display of relevant public utility information related to the occasion of Pran Pratistha should be completed at the Ayodhya bus station.”

He further instructed that identification stickers be put on all buses for timely arrival and departure. Singh said, “Route numbers, names and indicator colours of buses and the roadmap of Ayodhya city should be displayed at every railway station, so that the need for information to the visitors is minimised.

“Flex hoardings with complete useful details should be installed at the help desk exit and the urban transport proceedings should be properly communicated and consolidated with the railway personnel so that there is no confusion, dilemma and ambiguity.”

Moreover, all passenger plazas on these routes should be operational all the time and provide all facilities including non-vegetarian food, and any bus damaged on the routes should be removed for repair immediately, he said.

Manoj Pundeer, general manager, operations, UPSRTC, said, “Four assistant regional managers and four traffic superintendents of enforcement teams along with their cars are being made available for Ayodhya so that everything goes smoothly.”