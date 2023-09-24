For the first time 23 candidates from across the state are undergoing training for the residential course at the UPSRTC Model Driving Training and Research Institute, transport minister Dayashankar Singh said in a statement on Saturday.

UPSRTC training: Minister assures jobs for successful candidates (Pic for representation)

The training began on September 1, 2023.

He said the residential course will conclude in December and successful candidates will be part of assured employment scheme in workshops being conducted by the state road and transport corporation (UPSRTC).

The training institute is affiliated with the Kaushal Vikas Mission for skill development.

Singh said of the 23 candidates, 11 are from Agra, 3 each from Bareilly and Etawah, and 6 from Hardoi.

The minister noted that UPSRTC programme for women bus drivers had produced seven candidates who were at the last leg of their practical training at various bus depots before they join duty.

Singh said that the 23 candidates will get free accommodation and meals at the hostel mess during their stint at the training institute, and will also be provided with uniforms, identification cards and study materials, all free of cost.

