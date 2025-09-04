UPSSSC’s biggest-ever PET: 25.3 lakh candidates, 48 districts, 4 shifts

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is set to conduct the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET 2025) on September 6 and 7, with more than 25.32 lakh candidates registered to appear. This year’s figure is about 5.25 lakh higher than the 20.07 lakh registrations in 2023. This year’s PET score will remain valid for three years (Sourced)

The exam will be held in two days and four shifts across 48 districts, with nearly 6.33 lakh candidates in each shift. The first shift will be from 10 am to 12 noon and the second from 3 pm to 5 pm. Each candidate will appear in one of the four shifts allotted by the commission.

UPSSSC chairman SN Sabat said this year’s PET score will remain valid for three years, compared with two years in 2023 and one year earlier. “For all other UPSSSC competitive exams that will be held after this, only eligible candidates of PET will be shortlisted. There will be no eligibility examination hereafter,” he said. He added that admit cards have been issued and can be downloaded from the commission’s website, mobile app, or via the link sent on candidates’ email addresses.

In 2023, of the 20,07,533 candidates who registered for the PET, only 12,58,867 (63%) appeared across 35 districts. With higher registrations this year, the number of exam districts has been raised to 48 for convenience.

In view of the increased turnout, state authorities have put law and order and logistical arrangements in place. The director general of police, Rajeev Krishna, said ADG (law and order) Amitabh Yash has been instructed to direct district police chiefs, while the special task force (STF) has been asked to remain alert to maintain the sanctity of the exam.

Lucknow district magistrate Vishak G said 91 sector magistrates and as many static magistrates have been deployed, a control room has been set up in the collectorate, CCTV cameras have been installed at centres, and the gates will close 30 minutes before the exam.

Railway and roadways authorities were asked to set up helpdesks at stations and bus stands, provide drinking water and public toilets, arrange night shelters, and ensure route-wise announcements along with additional buses. Mobile toilets, water tankers, medical camps, and ambulances will also be deployed. Officials said officers will be present at bus stations to ensure the smooth departure of candidates after the exam.

Candidates who passed Class 10 were eligible to apply for the PET. Qualifying the PET is mandatory for applying to Group C posts under UPSSSC. Shortlisted candidates will appear for the mains, skill test/interview, and document verification rounds.