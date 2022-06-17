Upward swing: 413 fresh Covid cases in U.P.

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported over 400 new Covid cases on Thursday after a gap of three months.

In the past 24 hours, 413 more people tested positive for Covid infection, which was 95 more than the number reported on Wednesday. As many as 209 patients recovered from Covid, taking the number of active cases to 1849, most of them in home isolation.

“The state tested 104043 Covid samples in the past 24 hours. Till now, 115927837 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement. No death was reported.

On February 25, 471 new Covid cases were reported and since then the number kept falling. On February 27, there were 327 new cases in the state.

“A total of 2057698 recovered from Covid in the state till now. The recovery rate is 98.78%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors. The state has reported 2083072 Covid cases and 23525 deaths till now.

Gautam Budha Nagar reported 100 new Covid cases, Lucknow 71, Ghaziabad 48, Varanasi 14, Jhansi 16 and Jaunpur 16, according to the state health department data.

In Lucknow, Sarojininagar reported 9 new cases, Alambagh 8, Chinhat 8, Aliganj 6, Indira Nagar 6, and Aishbagh, Kakori and Mal one each.