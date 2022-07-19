Urban land to expand: UP to have 18 new nagar panchayats

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday cleared a proposal for setting up 18 nagar panchayats and expansion of the limits of several existing ones, along with two nagar palika parishads (municipal councils). These decisions would mean addition of 6,88,037 people in urban areas of the state.

At the cabinet meet chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, it was mentioned that the state’s urban population had grown, and at present, around 11.80% of the country’s total urban population resides in UP.

Of the total population in the state, 22.28 % resides in urban areas and that is why it was decided to set up new nagar panchayats across the state and expand the limits of several existing ones.

The new panchayats would include Pratapgarh’s Katra Gulab Singh Bazaar, Heera Singh and Gulab Singh Bazaar, Bheera of Lakhimpur, Gainsadi of Balrampur, Khakhreu and Karikan Dhaata of Fatehpur, Tarkulwa, Pathardewa and Baitalpur of Deoria, Mirahachi of Etah, Gonda’s Tarabganj, Dhanepur and Belsar, Martinganj of Azamgarh, Haiser Bazaar, Dhanghata of Sant Kabir Nagar and Urua Bazaar and Ghaghsara of Gorakhpur.

Those nagar panchayats cleared for expansion include Malihabad of Lucknow, Salon in Rae Bareli, Maholi in Sitapur, Bhagwant Nagar and Ugu of Unnao, Rajapur of Chitrakoot, Mataundh of Banda, Pali of Hardoi, Lalganj, Katra Medniganj and Manikpur of Pratapgarh, Sahpau of Hathras, Badhalganj of Gorakhpur, Maharajganj and Katghar Lalganj of Azamgarh, Amila of Mau, Pachpedwa of Balrampur and Kurara in Hamirpur.

Besides these, two municipal councils of Amroha and Sitapur’s Mehmoodabad too got the nod for expansion.