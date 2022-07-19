Urban land to expand: UP to have 18 new nagar panchayats
LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday cleared a proposal for setting up 18 nagar panchayats and expansion of the limits of several existing ones, along with two nagar palika parishads (municipal councils). These decisions would mean addition of 6,88,037 people in urban areas of the state.
At the cabinet meet chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, it was mentioned that the state’s urban population had grown, and at present, around 11.80% of the country’s total urban population resides in UP.
Of the total population in the state, 22.28 % resides in urban areas and that is why it was decided to set up new nagar panchayats across the state and expand the limits of several existing ones.
The new panchayats would include Pratapgarh’s Katra Gulab Singh Bazaar, Heera Singh and Gulab Singh Bazaar, Bheera of Lakhimpur, Gainsadi of Balrampur, Khakhreu and Karikan Dhaata of Fatehpur, Tarkulwa, Pathardewa and Baitalpur of Deoria, Mirahachi of Etah, Gonda’s Tarabganj, Dhanepur and Belsar, Martinganj of Azamgarh, Haiser Bazaar, Dhanghata of Sant Kabir Nagar and Urua Bazaar and Ghaghsara of Gorakhpur.
Those nagar panchayats cleared for expansion include Malihabad of Lucknow, Salon in Rae Bareli, Maholi in Sitapur, Bhagwant Nagar and Ugu of Unnao, Rajapur of Chitrakoot, Mataundh of Banda, Pali of Hardoi, Lalganj, Katra Medniganj and Manikpur of Pratapgarh, Sahpau of Hathras, Badhalganj of Gorakhpur, Maharajganj and Katghar Lalganj of Azamgarh, Amila of Mau, Pachpedwa of Balrampur and Kurara in Hamirpur.
Besides these, two municipal councils of Amroha and Sitapur’s Mehmoodabad too got the nod for expansion.
-
6 injured as ‘dangerous’ unoccupied building collapses on adjacent chawl in Bhiwandi
Six persons were injured after a ground-plus-one-storeyed building collapsed in Bhiwandi at around 7am on Tuesday. The building was declared dangerous and evacuated by the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation. However, the building fell on a chawl adjacent to the structure, causing injuries. Six labourers lived in the room beside the building, Mobin Master, located at Panjrapur area near Nishan Hotel. Among these Mohammad Jehangir Shaikh (32) is seriously injured and shifted to a private hospital.
-
AAP MPs from Punjab doing Kejriwal’s bidding: Harsimrat Badal
Lok Sabha member Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday decried the Aam Aadmi Party leaders elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab for ignoring issues concerning the state and instead holding a protest at the Parliament in favour of their party chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
-
UP cabinet nod to selection of Deloitte India as consultant for roadmap to boost economy
LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu (India) as the consultant to be tasked to work out a roadmap to boost the size of the state's GSDP to one trillion dollars in five years. Briefing media persons, minister for agriculture Surya Pratap Shahi said Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India had submitted a bid for ₹164 crore and this had been brought down to ₹120 crore after negotiations.
-
Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case: Next hearing on July 21
VARANASI The Varanasi district court on Tuesday fixed July 21 as the next date of hearing in the Shringar Gauri temple-Gyanvapi case after hearing the arguments of advocates for petitioner no. 1 Rakhi Singh. One of the advocates for petitioner Rakhi Singh, Maan Bahadur Singh, argued that the five petitioners filed the suit in August 2021, seeking right to daily worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Gyanvapi complex.
-
Birdman Pradeep D’souza moves HC, seeks to quash FIR against him
Mumbai Bird rescuer Pradeep D'souza, who has been booked on charges of dealing in birds and animals by the forest department, has approached the Bombay high court (HC) seeking quashing of the FIR registered against D'souza in 2021 for possessing protected birds and animals. In October 2021, D'Souza was charged under the Wildlife Protection Act and arrested but was granted bail soon thereafter.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics