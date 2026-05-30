US President’s daughter Tiffany Trump visits Taj Mahal with husband

Tiffany Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, visited the Taj Mahal in Agra on Saturday along with her husband, Michael Boulos. The couple spent about 40 minutes at the monument, braving temperatures of around 40° Celsius amid bright sunshine.

Tiffany Trump at the Taj Mahal with her husband Michael Boulos, on Saturday. (Sourced)

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Although the Taj Mahal remained open to the public, as special restrictions are imposed only during visits by serving heads of state, the route taken by Tiffany Trump was cordoned off and she was escorted by police throughout her visit. She entered the monument at around 11.50am and stayed there for nearly 40 minutes.

Ramesh Diwan, the guide who accompanied the couple, said Tiffany Trump showed keen interest in the marble used in the monument and its place of origin. “She sought information about the marble and was particularly interested in the intricate inlay work and the stones used in the mosaic designs,” he said.

The couple posed for photographs at the platform near the main entrance, the Diana Bench and near the fountains. According to Diwan, they described the visit as “a remarkable tour”.

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{{^usCountry}} The visit comes less than a week after US secretary of state Marco Rubio toured the Taj Mahal on May 25 with his wife, Jeanette Rubio. After spending nearly an hour at the 17th-century marble mausoleum amid intense heatwave conditions, Rubio described it as “one of the true treasures of the world”. He was accompanied by US ambassador to India Sergio Gor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The visit comes less than a week after US secretary of state Marco Rubio toured the Taj Mahal on May 25 with his wife, Jeanette Rubio. After spending nearly an hour at the 17th-century marble mausoleum amid intense heatwave conditions, Rubio described it as “one of the true treasures of the world”. He was accompanied by US ambassador to India Sergio Gor. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, US Vice-President JD Vance visited the Taj Mahal on April 23, 2025.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had also visited the monument in February 2020, spending more than an hour there. Former US President Bill Clinton and his daughter, Chelsea Clinton, visited the Taj Mahal during their India tour in 2000.

Caption: US President Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany Trump at the Taj Mahal with her husband Michael Boulos, on Saturday.

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