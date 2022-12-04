Using artistic talent to raise money for studies

VARANASI: Oblivious of the hustle and bustle all around, Ram Nayan (20), in engrossed in his work at Assi Ghat here, one of the busiest places in this ancient city. Sitting on the stairs of an ancient temple, Nayan is in a world of his own, busy giving final touches to a painting of ghat, which he started making in the morning. On the stairs, Nayan’s hard work (a set of paintings, mostly of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Kashi Vishwanath temple, a view of the ghat etc) is on display, awaiting customers

Nayan, who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district, is pursuing Bachelor in Fine Arts (BFA) from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and has been selling his art work to meet his educational and personal expenses.

“I am not like others who sell art for profit. I sell it to meet my educational expenses to continue my studies,” said Nayan. He is accompanied by his friend and other college students who help him in selling his portraits.

Nayan got himself enrolled with the BFA, BHU two years back. “Since school days I have been fond of drawing and painting. Without any professional training and classes, I used to make live portraits of the people around. Then some of my teachers told me to opt for BFA to hone my skills,” says Nayan whose father is a small-scale trader and mother a housewife.

Despite the financial constraints, his parents agreed to send him to Varanasi for higher studies. “But studies come with expenses and hence I thought of selling my art work on the ghat,” he says.

Almost daily, Nayan arranges his makeshift shop on the stairs of a temple at Assi Ghat. “I come almost daily during free time and spend three to four hours on the ghat making different paintings. At the same time I also display my work to sell it at a reasonable price,” he says.

Nayan’s makeshift shop displays a wide range of art work starting from ₹200 to ₹1200. He says on an average he makes around ₹1500 to ₹2000 ₹a day, which is enough to meet his needs. “I am happy that I don’t have to ask my father for money. Also I often help him with expenses,” he says.

Nayan also makes live portraits on canvas, using oil colours, for which he charges ₹2000 to ₹3000.

Nayan wants to become an artist but says he doesn’t know whether or not he will be able to pursue his dream. But he would continue to spread smiles on the faces of people by making their portraits, he says.

