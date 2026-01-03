Utilise IITs-developed models for disaster mitigation in UP: NDMA secretary

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) secretary Manish Bhardwaj on Friday said the Uttar Pradesh government should implement appropriate disaster management schemes to minimise the risks and damages by natural disasters, including floods, fires, heat waves, cold waves, lightning and earthquakes etc. NCC, Bharat Scouts and Guides, students and public should be trained in disaster management, said Manish Bhardwaj (For Representation)

Taking stock of the disaster management in the state in a meeting held at the office of Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (UPSDMA), he urged officers to utilise the models developed by the Indian Institutes of Technology for disaster mitigation.

The NCC, Bharat Scouts and Guides, school and college students and the general public should be trained in disaster management. The sailors settled near flood-prone areas should also be imparted training. The aim should be to make Uttar Pradesh a flood-free state, similar to Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad, Bhardwaj said.

The school safety scheme and public awareness programmes for disaster management should be conducted in all schools and colleges. Disaster mitigation work should be done by preparing more and more projects for reducing drowning incidents, lightning and other disasters through mitigation programmes, he added.

Additional chief executive officer, UPSDMA, Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod said: “Continuous efforts are being made to strengthen the disaster management system in the state. The UPSDMA is coordinating disaster mitigation, preparedness, response and rehabilitation efforts. It is also undertaking significant work to strengthen human resources, internship programs, district disaster management authority, city heat action plan and the urban disaster management system.”

“A state-of-the-art state emergency operation centre is being established at the state level. Under the Yuva Aapda Mitra Project, with the support of the NDMA and the ministry of home affairs, approximately 29,772 Yuva Aapda Mitras have been trained in 25 districts of the state,” he added.

Vice-chairman, UPSDMA, Yogendra Dimri said, “The UPSDMA is working as per the guidelines of National Disaster Management Authority. To check loss of life and property during floods, heavy rainfall, weather related warnings, automatic weather stations and automatic rain gauges have been established by the department.”