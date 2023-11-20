Utpadan Nigam, NTPC to set up 1,600 mw Anpara-E plant in Sonbhadra

LUCKNOW The UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (Uprvunl) and the NTPC will jointly set up 1,600mw Anpara-E thermal power plant in Sonbhadra district to boost availability of electricity in the state.

The Anpara A, B and D units with total capacity of 2630mw are owned by the Uprvunl while the 1,200mw Anpara C plant is under Lanco, a private company. (Pic for representation)

The Uprvunl board on Monday gave approval to a proposal in this regard in a meeting chaired by Ashish Kumar Goyel, chairman of all the energy corporations in the state. The proposal will be sent to the state government for further approval.

“An amount of ₹18,624 crore is estimated to be spent on the establishment of the 1,600mw Anpara-E thermal power unit to be set up by the Meja Utpadan Nigam Ltd, a joint venture of Uprvunl and the NTPC,” said Goyel.

He also reviewed progress of two upcoming thermal plants, 1320mw Jawaharpur and 1320mw Obra-C plants. Goyel directed officials to ensure early operation of the first unit in both plants and asked officials to complete overhauling of power units under maintenance by January so that uninterrupted power could be provided to people in next year’s summer.

As UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman, he issued stern warning to 10 executive engineers for “poor performance” with regard to revenue recovery and implementation of the one-time settlement (OTS) scheme in their respective divisions.