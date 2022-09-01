Uttar Pradesh: 16 IAS officers transferred in major administrational reshuffle

In a major reshuffle in the state bureaucracy, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday transferred 16 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.

Principal secretary to the chief minister Sanjay Prasad will now have additional charge of the home department and information department.

Amit Mohan Prasad has been made the additional chief secretary of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), export promotion, khadi and village industries, handicraft and textile department.

Parth Sarthi Sen Sharma, who returned from central deputation, has been appointed principal secretary of health and family welfare department.

Navneet Kumar Sehgal has been made additional chief secretary of sports. Mahesh Kumar Gupta has been made additional chief secretary of energy. Monika S Garg has been made additional chief secretary of minority welfare and muslim waqf department.

Additional chief secretary of infrastructure and industry development Arvind Kumar has been given charge of chief executive officer of the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Expressway Development Authority (UPEIDA). Aradhana Shukla has been made additional chief secretary of the AYUSH department.

Himanshu Kumar has been made the principal secretary of rural development and rural engineering services department. Hari Om has been made the principal secretary of the social welfare department. Kalpana Awasthi has been made the principal secretary of the Governor.

Mukesh Kumar Meshram, the principal secretary of tourism and culture, has been given the additional charge of the religious affairs department. Rajesh Kumar Singh has been made principal secretary of prison administration and reforms as well as director general of prison.

Agriculture production commissioner and additional chief secretary of rural development Manoj Kumar Singh will also have the charge of the panchayati raj, horticulture and food processing department in the same capacity.

Sudhir Mahadev Bobde has been made principal secretary of higher education. Principal secretary of basic education Deepak Kumar has been given additional charge of the secondary education department.

