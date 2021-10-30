Uttar Pradesh: 2 factories fined for causing pollution in Muzaffarnagar
According to UPCB regional officer Ankit Singh, a fine of ₹6,250 per day (now on) has been imposed on Vinayak Industries located on Jansath road.
Published on Oct 30, 2021 02:11 PM IST
PTI |
The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board has imposed fines on two factories in Muzaffarnagar after receiving complaints regarding air pollution.
In another case, the board imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on a factory of brown sugar on Jolly road, which uses plastic waste in its production, causing pollution.
