Uttar Pradesh: 9 of a family among 10 killed in Pilibhit road mishap

Ten people, including nine members of a family, were killed while seven others suffered serious injuries when a jeep in which they were travelling rammed into a tree near Gajraula in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district on the National Highway connecting Pilibhit and Lakhimpur Kheri early on Thursday morning, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Expressing his grief over the accident, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials concerned to provide best possible treatment to the injured. Pilibhit district magistrate Pulkit Khare said the incident occurred when the family of one Lalmani Shukla, 65, of Gola, Lakhimpur Kheri, was returning to their home in a jeep after a four-day trip to Haridwar.

He said preliminary probe suggested that jeep driver Dilshad, 35, fell asleep while driving and the vehicle rammed into a tree at around 4 am on Thursday. The DM said the jeep driver also died in the mishap.

The other deceased have been identified as Lalmani Shukla, his wife Sarla Devi, 60, his eldest brother Shyam Sunder, 40, Laxmi, 28, wife of Lalmani’s second son Sanjiv Shukla and Rachna, 28, wife of his youngest son Krishna Pal, 33, Shyam Sunder’s son Sushant, 14, Krishna Pal’s son Anand, 3, and Sanjeev’s son Harsh, 16, and daughter Khushi, 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The injured included Sanjiv, 35, Krishna Pal, 33, deceased Shyam Sunder’s wife Sheelam Shukla, 37, their elder son Prashant, 17, Kripa Shankar’s wife Poonam, 32, and their two sons Praveen, 16, and Yash alias Rishu, 17.

The DM said the injured were undergoing treatment at Pilibhit district hospital while two others were rushed to a Bareilly hospital for better treatment. He said the district administration has been providing all assistance to the aggrieved family.