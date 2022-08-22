Uttar Pradesh a dream destination for investment: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said Uttar Pradesh had become a dream destination for investment because of an improvement in law and order, a development-oriented atmosphere, attractive sectoral policies and world-class infrastructure.

Yogi Adityanath was addressing the 23rd meeting of the Central Zonal Council through video conference. Union home minister Amit Shah presided over the meeting in Bhopal. The Central Zonal Council comprises Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh.

Yogi Adityanath said the Central Zonal Council was an expression of cooperative federalism that was coming into reality from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Team India vision.

Yogi Adityanath expressed his gratitude to the Union home minister for activating the regional councils.

Yogi Adityanath, according to a press release, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed to make India an economic super power by making the country a five trillion-dollar economy. He also said Uttar Pradesh was moving towards becoming a trillion-dollar economy in the next five years to make its best contribution in achieving India’s objective of becoming a five trillion-dollar economy.

The size of Uttar Pradesh’s GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) and per capita income had doubled in the past five years. The state government was taking ahead all the central schemes in a time bound manner, he said.

He said UP’s one district one product (ODOP) programme was being lauded all over India. The state government was making all its procurement on the GeM portal, he said.

Yogi Adityanath said agriculture was the base of U.P’s economy and the state was moving towards achieving the objective of doubling the income of farmers by better coordination.

A sum of ₹3.5 lakh crore had been disbursed to farmers in the past five years through DBT (direct benefit transfer) under farmer welfare schemes, he added.

Yogi Adityanath also said Covid-19 management under the Prime Minister’s leadership had established that India could face and counter any calamity. He said Uttar Pradesh had been able to effectively contain Covid-19 and security cover of more than 36 crore Covid vaccine doses had been successfully provided in the state.

The chief minister said 18 of Uttar Pradesh’s 75 districts were situated on the borders of different states. He said lumpy disease was spreading among the animals now and there was a need to contain the disease.

The state government was adopting a zero-tolerance policy towards criminals and their properties worth ₹3000 crore had been confiscated, he added.

He also said 81 fast track courts were set up for expeditious disposal of serious cases of crime against women.

