Uttar Pradesh a revenue-surplus state now: Yogi in Delhi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said UP had become a revenue-surplus state and come out of the BIMARU (Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh -- the states once considered economically weak) category in the last six years to create a new environment for industrialisation. .

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath lights the lamp during the inauguration of Uttar Pradesh Pavillion at the India International Trade Fair 2023, at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was speaking while inaugurating the UP Pavilion at the 42nd Indian International Trade Fair-2023 organized at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

Adityanath, according to a government statement, said in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of Vocal for Local, ODOP of UP is establishing the entire state as an export hub, opening doors to jobs and employment for lakhs of youths.

The CM also visited various stalls of handmade products in the ODOP (One District One Product) Mart of UP Pavilion and interacted with artisans.

He remarked that besides displaying the ODOPs, an attempt was made in the UP Pavilion to showcase works being done for infrastructural development “in the new Uttar Pradesh of new India.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM informed that UP International Trade Show was organized in Greater Noida some time ago, which received more than 70,000 domestic and foreign buyers.

“Through ODOP, work is on to export the identified products of each district to the international market. Today, UP’s exports have tripled to ₹1.74 lakh crore and the state is emerging as a growth engine of the country. When the Global Investors’ Summit was organized in UP in February, investment proposals worth more than ₹38 lakh crore were received,” he added.

State MSME minister Rakesh Sachan, chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, additional chief secretary Amit Mohan Prasad and senior officials were also present on this occasion.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!