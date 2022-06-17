Uttar Pradesh active Covid caseload breaches 2000-mark

With 462 more people testing positive for Covid infection in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, the number of active cases under treatment crossed the 2000-mark after a gap of over three months. One death was also reported from Pilibhit.

“In all, 93,532 Covid samples were tested in the past 24 hours, and a total of 11,60,21,368 samples have been tested till now,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.

On March 7 this year, there were 2,070 active Covid cases in the state, after which the numbers came down gradually. At present, there are 2,118 active Covid cases and a majority of them are in home isolation.

“During the day, 191 patients recovered and till now, 20,57,889 patients have recovered. The recovery rate is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general association of international doctors.

Uttar Pradesh has administered a total 33,57,07,883 doses of Covid vaccine, including 17,51,57,737 first dose and 15,71,57,419 second dose.

In Lucknow

The state capital is also seeing an uptick in Covid cases. The new cases in Lucknow have risen by three times as compared to the previous week when an average of 20 new cases were being reported.

The state capital reported 83 new Covid cases on Friday, while 61 patients recovered. Among new cases, Aliganj reported 19, Indira Nagar reported 11, Alambagh 9, Tudiyaganj 5, NK Road 4, Sarojininagar 4, Chinhut 3, Aishbagh 1, Gosaiganj 1, Malihabad 1 and Mal 1, according to the health department data.