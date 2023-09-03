Uttar Pradesh sets target to achieve no. 1 status in school edu system

The state government has set the target to make the school education system of Uttar Pradesh number one in the country. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to bring the state to first position in the School Education Quality Index (SEQI) and Performance Grade Index (PGI) released by NITI Aayog, according to a government press release.

(HT file)

There are a total of 1.41 lakh council and secondary schools in Uttar Pradesh, in which approximately 2.37 crore students are studying. The state government is spending ₹83,000 crore on education in this financial year, the release says.

“After assuming power in 2017, a radical change has been seen in the education system of the state. Under the Kayakalp Abhiyan, work to improve the condition of dilapidated schools in the state has been done at a rapid pace. In the month of August itself, the state government launched the second phase of Operation Kayakalp,” stated the press communique.

So far, 1.36 lakh council schools have been rejuvenated by the state government with the availability of basic facilities. The transparent appointment of 1.64 lakh teachers is being seen as the biggest achievement of the government, the release reads.

Services related to teachers have not only been digitized through the Manav Sampada portal, but funds are being transferred directly to the accounts of 1.91 crore parents for materials related to children’s education. Apart from this, the state government has also developed real time monitoring and grievance redressal mechanism in the form of Vidya Samiksha Kendra.

