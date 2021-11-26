Uttar Pradesh alert over new Covid variant

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh health department has sounded an alert about the new variant of Covid ‘B.1.1529’ found in South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana.

In an advisory to all chief medical officers in the state, additional chief secretary, medical and health Amit Mohan Prasad has asked them to focus on travellers coming from or transiting through these countries and reaching Uttar Pradesh, as well as their contacts.

Such travellers should be taken as those coming from ‘at risk’ countries and their rigorous screening should be done as per the guidelines from the Union ministry of health and family welfare, he said.

South Africa has reported six cases of the new variant ‘B.1.1529’ while Hong Kong has reported one case and Botswana three cases till now.

The chief medical officers have been advised to take samples of all such travellers for genome sequencing. The district surveillance officers shall do the follow-up with contacts of these travellers and also ensure the genome sequencing.

“Genome sequencing is a key tool to check whether a certain variant of Covid is present in the population, as was applied in the past. With quick screening and genome sequencing, spread of the infection can be checked,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

“We are already screening all travellers coming to the state from other countries and also states where Covid cases are still being reported in high number. Focus will be increased as per the advisory,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer of Lucknow.

The health department has written a letter to premier medical institutes, including the PGI and King George’s Medical University, where patients from abroad come for treatment, to compulsorily screen all patients from foreign countries.