Transfer of funds to cow protection centres via DBT begins in U.P.

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 25, 2023 10:48 PM IST

U.P. animal husbandry minister Dharmpal Singh transfers more than ₹9.11 crore through DBT to 776 cow protection centres in 20 districts in the first phase

Uttar Pradesh animal husbandry minister Dharmpal Singh on Tuesday kicked off a new system of making funds available to cow protection centres through the direct benefit transfer (DBT).

The amount to remaining 55 districts will be transferred in the same manner. (For Representation)

He transferred more than 9.11 crore through the DBT to 776 cow protection centres in 20 districts in the first phase.

“The amount to remaining 55 districts will be transferred in the same manner,” the minister said adding, “The DBT system will ensure quick funds transfers in a transparent manner.” The funds, he said, would be used for maintenance of stray cattle.

