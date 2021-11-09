Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh announces public holidays on Chhath Puja & Kartik Purnima

Previously, Delhi and Uttarakhand governments announced a public holiday on the occasion of Chhath Puja.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 07:51 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Uttar Pradesh government-led by Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday declared public holidays on account of Chhath Puja on November 10, and Kartik Purnima, which falls on November 19.

“The state government decided to declare a public holiday on the occasion of Chhath festival on November 10 in order to honour public sentiments,” people familiar with the development quoted the chief minister as saying. “Similarly, there will be a public holiday on Kartik Purnima (November 19),” he added.

Chhath is celebrated after Diwali by people belonging to Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh. It involves the offering of ‘arghya’ by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water and elaborate rituals spanning over three days.

Fasting began with 'Kharna' on Tuesday, which will be followed by offering of arghya to the setting sun on Wednesday and conclude with another at sunrise on Thursday.

Kartika Purnima is celebrated by people of different religions including Hindu and Sikh. It is celebrated on the full-moon day or the fifteenth lunar day of Kartik in November or December. It is also referred to as Tripuri Purnima and Tripurari Purnima.

