Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh assembly polls: AAP releases second list of 70 probable candidates
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh assembly polls: AAP releases second list of 70 probable candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday released its second list of 70 probable candidates for 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly election
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 12:16 AM IST
The names of 70 Vidhan Sabha members in charge have been announced. According to Sabhajeet Singh, state president of the party, if their work meets the party’s standards, they will be made candidates for Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in their respective constituencies. (FILE PHOTO)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday released its second list of 70 probable candidates for 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly election. The party had released its first list of 100 probable candidates earlier this month.

“Names of 70 Vidhan Sabha in charges have been announced. If their work is according to party’s satisfaction, they will be made candidates for assembly polls from their respective constituencies,” Sabhajeet Singh, state president of the party, told media persons.

The second list has 29 probable candidates from the backward community, 19 Brahmins, 13 Dalits and five Muslims among others. Lalit Valmik will be the probable candidate from Malihabad assembly seat and Pankaj Yadav from Bakshi Ka Talab in Lucknow district.

Besides, party’s probable candidates will be Nadeem Ashraf Jaisi from Lucknow Central, Amit Srivastava from North, Rajiv Bakshi from West, Durgesh Singh from Cantonment, Rohit Srivastava from Sarojini Nagar, Baliram Varma from Bakshi Ka Talab and Suraj Kumar from Mohanlalganj. These names were announced in the first list.

