Uttar Pradesh: Bijnor mother kills 6-month-old baby to elope with boyfriend

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 27-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district was on Thursday arrested after she was caught on camera getting rid of her infant child before eloping with her paramour.

The mother reportedly used a 9-year-old girl to throw her 6-month-old baby into a drainage. She then cooked up a story saying that two motorcycle-borne assailants snatched the baby from the girl and fled.

Bijnor SP (rural) said that the incident came to light after they examined the CCTV footage in which she was seen walking with the girl by the drainage and the girl threw the 6-month-old into the sewer.

The SP said that the woman kept the 9-year-old girl to take care of the infant. The incident occurred in Luhari Sarai locality of Nageena town in Bijnor on Tuesday.

Police booked the accused on charges of murder and put her in prison. The search is on to nab her boyfriend as well. The woman’s husband Asif is employed in a Saudi Arabia-based company.

