Woman, paramour beaten to death by husband, two sons
A middle-aged woman and her paramour were beaten to death allegedly by her husband and sons in a Shahjahanpur village late on Wednesday night.
The woman had been living away from her family for a few years.
A senior police official said the incident took place around 8.30 pm in Dehar village under Jalalabad police station.
Sharing further details, Shahjahanpur superintendent of police (SP), S Anand, said Om Pal’s wife Mamta had eloped with her paramour Raman Pal nearly ten years ago leaving her husband and two sons alone. He said she and her paramour lived somewhere in another city for around eight years but returned during the corona pandemic outbreak in 2020 and started living in the same village. Since then, Om Pal and his sons had strained relations with them, he added.
The SP said Om Pal and his sons attacked Raman Pal when the latter was working on his farm. He said the assailants also beat up Mamta when she tried to rescue Raman Pal and strangulated her to death in the process. He said Raman Pal too succumbed to his injuries after being beaten up by the assailants. He said police efforts are on in search of the assailants and soon they will be arrested.
The SP along with other police officials rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident. He said a heavy police force had been deployed to avert any further clash and efforts were on to trace the assailants. He said the law-and-order situation was completely under control in the village.
He said the bodies had been sent for the post-mortem examination.
