Uttar Pradesh BJP to hold 21-day service campaign from Modi’s 71st birthday today

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would launch ‘seva aur samarpan (serve and dedicate)’ campaign across Uttar Pradesh (UP), timing the activity on the occasion of birthday of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi who turns 71 on Friday.

Since it’s going to be Modi’s 71st birthday, the BJP has decided to felicitate an equal number of farmers, soldiers and women across the state.

Apart from soldiers, progressive farmers and such women who played a role in helping the people during Covid surge would be felicitated, party leaders said.

In Varanasi, Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency, 71 k diyas (earthen lamps) would be lit up at the Bharat Mata Mandir on the occasion, BJP leaders said.

The campaign prepared under the leadership of UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev would continue till October 7. During this period the party would also organize birth anniversaries of party ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya (September 25) and Mahatma Gandhi (October 2).

Along with yagnas and prayer meetings, covid vaccination camps would also be organised, party leaders said.

“From September 17 to 20 the party would hold health camps and the volunteers of the youth wing would also hold blood donation camps. Members of the party’s scheduled caste and scheduled tribe (SC/ST) wing would take up the task of distributing sweets and fruits among poor and slum dwellers while cadres of Other Backward Classes (OBC) wing would visit destitute and old age homes to serve the needy,” BJP chief said.

On September 24, the eve of birth anniversary of party ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya too, the party would also hold several booth-level programmes. On October 2, Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, the party would organise cleanliness drives across the state. “The cadres would undertake river and ponds cleanliness campaign and a pledge to rid the society of plastic too would be administered,” said UP BJP co-media coordinator Abhay Singh.