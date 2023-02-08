Uttar Pradesh budget likely on February 22, notification issued for session from February 20

The Uttar Pradesh government is likely to present its annual budget for 2023-24 in the state legislative assembly here on February 22. The budget session of the state legislature will begin here on February 20 with governor Anandiben Patel’s address before the joint sitting of the two houses (assembled together) at 11am. The session may continue till the end of February or early March.

“Yes, the state government may present the annual budget for 2023-24 in the state legislative assembly on February 22, 2023 as, after the governor’s address before the joint sitting of the two houses on February 20, the state assembly will be adjourned for the day on February 21 to mourn the death of sitting Apna Dal (S) MLA Rahul Prakash Kol. Kol, who represented Chhanbey assembly constituency of Mirzapur, died following prolonged illness,” said an official.

Special secretary, state legislative assembly, Ashok Kumar issued a notification dated February 8 about governor Anandiben Patel summoning the budget session of the 18th state assembly from February 20.