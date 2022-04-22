Uttar Pradesh budget to earmark subsidy for free power supply to farmers
The Yogi Adityanath government will make provision of additional cash subsidy in the forthcoming annual budget to enable the U.P Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) to provide free power to farmers in Uttar Pradesh in keeping with the ruling BJP’s pre-poll promise, energy department officials said.
The government is expected to present the annual budget for the year 2022-23 in the state’s bicameral legislature in May-June.
The UPPCL, according to them, has demanded the state government provide it ₹2,000 crore as subsidy to compensate for the revenue loss it will suffer on account of providing free electricity to farmers’ tube wells during the current financial year itself.
“The corporation has also demanded a budgetary provision of an additional ₹250 crore to make up for the revenue loss it has already suffered by halving farmers’ electricity bills on government’s directives before the polls,” an official said.”
“The agriculture department will now earmark the funds in its budget to provide subsidy to the UPPCL for providing free power to farmers’ tube wells,” he added.
UPPCL managing director Pankaj Kumar, who recently wrote a letter to the government demanding additional agriculture subsidy to provide free power to farmers, also pointed out that there were around 13 lakh (1.3 million) private tube wells being used by farmers and nearly 12 lakh (1.2 million) of them were still unmetered.
Kumar, in his letter, further said that all the agricultural private tube wells together were expected to consume 16361 MU (million units) of power during 2022-23. The averaging billing of tube wells, he pointed out, was just ₹1.22 per unit in case of unmetered tube wells and ₹2.54 per unit in case of the metered ones against the average production cost of ₹7.54 per unit.
“Thus, the gap between the average revenue recovery and the average cost of supply will be ₹6.32 per unit in cases of unmetered tube wells and ₹5 per unit in case of metered ones,” he said in the letter while proposing the budgetary provision of additional subsidy during 2022-23.
The state government already provides around ₹2,000 crore subsidy to UPPCL in lieu of supplying power to rural domestic consumers at a rate below the production cost that comes to more than ₹7 per unit.
Prior to assembly polls in the state, the government in January slashed farmers’ bills by 50% and the BJP’s Sankalp Patra (manifesto) that followed promised free power to farmers who run their tube wells with an electricity connection.
According to information available with UPPCL, around 13 lakh (1.3 million) private tube wells used by farmers in Uttar Pradesh have a total connected load of 70 lakh kw that is around 12% of the total power load in the state. They also consume around 15 lakh MU or 14% of the total energy in a year. The number of agricultural tube wells is increasing every year.
-
Shivpal meets Azam Khan in jail, says Samajwadi Party not doing anything for him
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) chief Shivpal Yadav on Friday met senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in Sitapur jail and made a direct attack on the SP while also mentioning party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's name in connection with Azam Khan's situation. It was Shivpal Yadav's second visit to Azam Khan in jail. Both Shivpal Yadav and Azam Khan's camp are reportedly upset with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over their “treatment”.
-
Murder accused walks free after 26 years in jail
An undertrial prisoner from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, who spent nearly three decades in a jail in Bihar's Gopalganj on charges of murdering his friend without ever being convicted, finally walked free on Friday, lawyers involved in the case said. On June 18, 1993, his friend Suryanarayan Bhagat son Satyanarayan filed a case against a native of Tandwa village in Deoria district of UP, Birbal Bhagat, accusing him of abduction and murder of his father. Days later, Deoria police recovered an unidentified body and disposed it after 72 hours.
-
Rumblings in Bihar BJP over assembly bypoll loss ahead of Shah’s visit
The defeat in Bochahan assembly bypoll continues to rile the BJP, which has become the single largest party in the Bihar Assembly following the recent defection of all three MLAs of its former ally Vikassheel Insaan Party of Mukesh Sahni. Earlier this month, opposition RJD won the Bochahan seat, defeating BJP by a margin of nearly 36,000 votes. In 2020, the seat was won by VIP, which had fought the polls as part of NDA.
-
Rumours fly as Nitish visits Lalu’s family
In a move that has set off intense speculation about a political realignment in Bihar, chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday visited former CM Rabri Devi, hours after her husband Lalu Prasad, who has been Kumar's sworn rival in state politics for long barring a few years they have joined hands for, was granted bail in a fodder scam case he was earlier convicted in.
-
HC grants bail to RJD chief Lalu in 5th fodder scam case
The Jharkhand High Court Friday granted bail to incarcerated Rashtriya Janata Jal chief Lalu Prasad in the fodder scam case related to alleged fraudulent withdrawals from government treasury at Doranda in Ranchi in which a special CBI court had sentenced Prasad to five years in prison. His lawyers said he could walk out of jail by middle of next week.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics