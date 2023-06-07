U.P. cabinet approves transfer policy 2023-24 for officers

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved the transfer policy for its officers and employees for 2023-2024. It also approved an action plan to ensure use of physical stamps in the development authorities to exhaust the existing stock of physical stamps of the value of ₹6000 crore, lying unused in various treasuries.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath presided over the cabinet meeting. (Pic for representation)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that also approved a standard system for laying cables, pipes and utility services before construction of roads in urban areas.

Briefing media persons, minister for finance Suresh Khanna said the transfer policy, to be effective for one year, provided for transfer of officers and employees up to June 30, 2023. It provided for transfer of group A and group B officers who had completed three years in a district and seven years in a division. Under the policy, 20 percent of the total strength of officers of group A and group B would be transferred while in group C and group D, 10 percent of the strength of staff would be transferred. Khanna said for transfer of group A and group B officers, the approval of the department’s minister would be required.

According to a press release, the transfers of group B and group C staff would be carried out on the basis of merit-based online transfer system. The parents of disabled children would be given option for transfer to a place where appropriate care of children could be taken.

Physical stamps

Under the approved action plan to ensure use of physical stamps, the treasuries having physical stamps would transfer them to districts having development authorities, industrial development authorities or the offices of Uttar Pradesh Housing Development Board. Use of physical stamps will be made mandatory there and the e-stamps will be used only when all the physical stamps are exhausted. Out of the total stock of ₹6000 crore physical stamps, the stamps of ₹5779 crore have a value of ₹5000 and above.

Utility services

The state cabinet decided to set up a committee in each district, headed by the district magistrate, to approve the laying of utility services like power cables, sewer and drains and reconstruction of roads etc. The state cabinet felt that there was lack of planning and roads were dug for utility services after being constructed. Now the proposals for laying utilities will be placed for approval before the committee that would approve them in accordance with the guidelines on accommodation of utility services on roads in urban areas. The department/agency laying the utility services would have to bear expenditure for construction of utility duct and its maintenance.

Amendment

The state cabinet approved amendment to Uttar Pradesh Defence and Aerospace Unit and Employment Promotion Policy 2018 and Uttar Pradesh Defence and Aerospace Unit and Employment Promotion Policy 2019 to allow exemption in stamp duty on the lease deed along the exemption on buying land.

The state cabinet also decided to set up a high-level committee headed by the chief secretary to approve proposals for using higher specification in construction of new projects instead of bringing them to the state cabinet.