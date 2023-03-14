Uttar Pradesh: Celebrations to mark one year of Yogi 2.0 govt

The Uttar Pradesh government proposes to go into celebration mode to mark completion of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s six years in office and also completion of one year of his second term on March 25. Yogi has the distinction of being the longest serving chief minister of Uttar Pradesh with unbroken tenure.

On March 1, 2023 ,Yogi Adityanath became the longest serving UP chief minister with unbroken stint. (HT file)

According to a press release, as soon as Yogi completes first year of his second term, he will hold the record of remaining on the post of chief minister for 6 consecutive years and 6 days. This is the longest period in a stretch so far in the state for any chief minister.

On March 1, (5 years 346 days in office), he had made the record of being the longest serving CM in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, Dr Sampurnanand of the Congress remained U.P. chief minister for 5 years and 345 days from 1954 to 1960.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government has already started preparations for the event. Besides holding a press conference in state capital, several others will be organised in districts by the ministers who are incharges of different districts.

CM Yogi, both deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh and other party officials will be present at the state level press conference to be organised in Lucknow.

The CM will present the achievements of six years of his government. Yogi is likely to speak about the changes that have taken place in the state in the past six years. He will also speak to media persons about the investment-friendly environment created in the state due to the improved law and order and the opportunities for employment and self-employment.

After the state-level press conference, the ministers will hold press conferences in various districts. Local MPs, MLAs, district panchayat president and Legislative Council members will be present at these press conferences. The BJP came to power for the second time in the state by winning 255 seats in the state legislative assembly in 2022 U.P. assembly elections.

