Yogi inspects progress of Ram Temple construction work in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday offered prayers at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya and conducted an on-the-spot inspection of the ongoing Ram Temple construction work, said a UP government statement.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath gathered details about the progress of the construction of the Ram Temple from Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. (Sourced)

The temple’s foundation was laid in a ceremony presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, 2020 and its consecration ceremony is expected to take place in January next year.

Before visiting the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, Yogi offered floral tributes at the Samadhi of Ramchandra Paramhans Das, the former head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas who passed away in 2003.

After prayers at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, the chief minister gathered details about the progress of the construction of the Ram Temple from Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

He also talked to officials and the labourers working at the construction site to understand the current status of the construction work, the statement added. Local representatives were also present during the inspection.

