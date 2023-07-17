U.P. CM offers prayers at Gorakhnath temple on second Shravan Monday

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Gorakhnath temple here on the second Monday of the ongoing Hindu holy Shravan month. Amid the chanting of Vedic mantras, he performed “Rudrabhishek” ritual on the last day of his two-day visit to Gorakhpur.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath offering prayers at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on July 17. (HT photo)

Later, he also performed “havan” and “aarti” praying for peace, prosperity and happiness of people of Uttar Pradesh. Priest of Gorakhnath temple Acharya Ramanuj Tripathi and other seers chanted mantras and recited shlokas on the occasion.

Meanwhile, anticipating huge rush and blocked national highway by irked Kanwariyas in Kushinagar district, police in the region were on their toes on Monday. On Sunday night, a pickup van was hit by a bus carrying Kanwariyas. Later, some people stopped the bus and thrashed its driver. Enraged over it, Kanwariyas had blocked the traffic movement for several hours.

Amid tight security arrangements, devotees thronged Shiv temples on Monday morning. A long queue of devotees could be seen waiting for their turn to offer water and milk at Mansarovar temple near Gorakhnath temple and Mukteshwar Nath temple in Gorakhpur.

Similarly, Dughdeshwar Nath temple in Deoria started reverberating with the sound of “Har Har Mahadev” from early morning on Monday. Devotees also thronged Baba Baidyanath Temple in Jharkhand’s Deoghar to offer prayers.

