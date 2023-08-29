Bundelkhand to be developed as a new employment hub : U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said although the youth of Bundelkhand have been migrating in search of employment, the scenario is set to change with the development of the defence corridor and the industrial area around Bundelkhand Expressway.

U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath trying his hands at hockey in Jhansi on August 29. (HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Bundelkhand will soon be developed as a hub of jobs. People from all over the world will come to work in Jhansi in Bundelkhand,” he said after launching 100 projects worth ₹2,009 crore in Jhansi on the National Sports Day on Tuesday.

“The region has Bundelkhand Expressway on one side and Kanpur-Jhansi highway on the other. A new airport has been planned in between, giving more impetus to growth of Jhansi,” the CM said. Bundelkhand will have two airports—one in Chitrakoot and the other in Jhansi, Yogi added. It was the CM’s 18th visit to Jhansi in the last six years.

“The flagship scheme for Bundelkhand Jal Jeevan Mission is implementing the plan for tap water connections in every household,” he said, adding soon RO water would be available. “What was once a dream in Bundelkhand is becoming a reality,” the CM said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asserting that all irrigation projects in the region had been completed and Jhansi was recognised for the defence corridor, he said, “A unit of Bharat Dynamics is being set up here,” he said. A new programme for industrial development in Bundelkhand covering an area of 38,000 acres similar to Greater Noida had been introduced.

Yogi said the government had released ₹6,000 crore of ₹8,000 crore under this plan. He said the government was setting up the first sports university after hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand in Meerut. He also said his government was committed to promoting sports through Eklavya Sports Fund and Scholarships given to sportspersons.

The government, he said, aimed to involve former international players as coaches. The CM also inaugurated a hockey competition at Major Dhyan Chand stadium in Jhansi. Yogi drew applause when he tried his hands at hockey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}